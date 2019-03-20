Car hits guardrail and flips after Maryland woman reaches for phone while driving on Taneytown Pike

A Taneytown woman was injured Wednesday after reaching for a phone inside her car, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said Donna L. Goodman, 50, was driving her 2002 Ford Focus east on Taneytown Pike just before 6 p.m. when her car crashed into a guardrail on the shoulder and flipped over. Police said Goodman and her adult son, a passenger in the car, were running late for work and she was reaching for her phone before the crash.

Goodman had to be extricated from the car by the fire department. She was flown by helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

Taneytown Pike was closed between Tyrone Road and Mayberry Road for about 1 hour, 20 minutes, according to police.

