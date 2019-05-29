Off-duty Maryland police officer killed in motorcycle crash on Beltway

An off-duty police officer in Prince George’s County died in a late-night crash after he was thrown from his motorcycle and struck by two vehicles along the Capital Beltway.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. along the southbound side of the Beltway near Route 202, which is also called Landover Road, in the Largo area. Officials said a Nissan Altima was trying to get onto the southbound lanes of the Beltway from Route 202 when it hit a street sweeper that was going slow in the lanes near the ramp.

See more: Five, including Amy Caprio, Nathan Flynn, honored at annual Fallen Heroes Day in Timonium »

The Altima driver lost control, veered across the southbound lanes and hit Officer Davon McKenzie, 24, who was riding a Suzuki motorcycle.

McKenzie was thrown from the motorcycle, went over the jersey wall and landed in the northbound lanes of the Beltway where he was hit by two other vehicles, according to the Maryland State Police. He died a short time later at a hospital.

Some parts of the Beltway were closed for several hours.

In a statement, Chief Hank Stawinski said the department is “broken-hearted at the loss of this young officer and only son.”

Stawinski added, “He was well respected and loved by his fellow officers.”

McKenzie was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol and had been with the department for two years.

The crash is under investigation by the Maryland State Police.