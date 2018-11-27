Maryland Congressman Ruppersberger at Walter Reed hospital amid reports of an active shooter

Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, where reports of an active shooter sent the facility into a lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

However, a spokesman for the Naval Support Activity Bethesda, which handles base operational support at the hospital, said security personnel had not found any evidence of a shooter.

"Right now, there's no sign of an active shooter in the building," spokesman Jeremy Brooks said.

Ruppersberger tweeted about 2:30 p.m. that he and others at the military hospital had been told there is an active shooter, and that he was “currently safe in a conference room [with approximately] 40 others.”

A Montgomery County Police spokeswoman confirmed officers received a call at 2:27 p.m. reporting a possible active shooter at Walter Reed.

The reports of a shooter remained unconfirmed and officers were on scene in a "support and assist" capacity, the spokeswoman said.

The Naval Support Activity Bethesda said at 2:55 p.m. that base security had cleared the basement of a building where the report of an active shooter had originated, and that there was “no indication so far of an active shooter.”

It also noted that all gates to the facility were closed and that emergency personnel were on the scene. It had previously told everyone on the installation to “go to the nearest available vehicle, structure, or building that provides a measure of protection and lockdown.”

Brooks said someone reported an active shooter was in the basement of the building. Law enforcement is working to clear the remaining portions of the building, he said.

Jaime Lennon, Ruppersberger’s spokeswoman, confirmed that Ruppersberger was at the facility for a personal medical appointment.

Lennon said she had exchanged text messages with the congressman, and that he had told her that he and a group of others had been pulled into a conference room but had been given very little information.

“I’m texting with him and they really haven’t given him much information,” Lennon said.

This article will be updated.

