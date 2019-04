An overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 near Tydings Bridge in Cecil County delayed traffic Friday morning, according to Maryland Transportation Authority.

Traffic heading north on I-95 was being redirected to Route 155 at exit 89. Vehicles are backed up two miles, according to MDTA officials.

Drivers are asked to used U.S. 40 as an alternative route.

This article will be updated

