Two children, one adult die in Cecil County car crash

Three people died, including a 4-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, after a car lost control and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck in Cecil County on Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Two other children and two adults were injured in the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Mechanics Valley Road near North East, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived they found five people injured, including two children who needed CPR.

The sheriff’s office said a 2005 Saturn was driving south on Mechanics Valley Road when the vehicle lost control and spun sideways before striking a northbound 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck. Deputies are not sure what caused the vehicle to lose control, the sheriff’s office said. There were two adults and four children inside the Saturn.

Front seat passenger Anthony Shakelford, 34, of Elkton died at the scene, as did a 4-year-old boy. A 10-year-old girl also died after being transported to Union Hospital of Cecil County.

The driver of the Saturn, Mary E. Shackelford, 53, also from Elkton, was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in critical condition. A 9-year-old boy was also transported to Union Hospital of Cecil County before being flown by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Hospital in critical condition. And a 13-year-old boy was flown to a Delaware hospital in critical condition.

Both boys were in the back seat of the Saturn.

One person was ejected from the Saturn but police did not specify who it was.

The driver of the pick-up truck, James T. Tobin, 24, was transported to a hospital in Delaware with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office remained on scene for over five and half hours. Cecil County paramedics also responded to the scene as well as three different fire departments, the Maryland and Delaware State Police and three helicopters.

