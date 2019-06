Two people were injured in Cecil County on Tuesday when a vehicle and a tractor trailer hauling kegs of beer crashed.

Maryland State Police say the vehicles crashed around 7:30 a.m. at Route 273 near Route 272. The drivers of both vehicles were taken by ambulance to an area hospital, police said.

The drivers’ conditions was unknown, state police spokesman Ron Snyder said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, Snyder said.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed