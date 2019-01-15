Rookie police trooper helps woman deliver baby boy on side of Maryland highway

A rookie state trooper delivered a baby on the side of a Maryland highway while responding to a car crash Sunday night.

Trooper Esai Cunningham had been dispatched to the outer loop of the Capital Beltway near the I-95 split in College Park at around 11 p.m. after the crash was reported, Maryland State Police said.

As he was responding, another car pulled up and the driver said a woman in the car was in labor, police said.

Cunningham called for an ambulance but helped the 21-year-old woman deliver her child before emergency crews arrived.

The mother and her baby boy were taken to a nearby hospital and were doing well, police said.

