University of Maryland professor dies after being treated for medical emergency on campus, police say

A University of Maryland professor died Thursday after being treated for a medical emergency on the College Park campus, according to university police.

Thomas B. Sanders, 79, of Annapolis, was in need of medical assistance in Van Munching Hall when University of Maryland police responded around 10:05 a.m., according to a statement from the police department.

Sanders is listed in the university faculty directory as a lecturer for the topics of business, management and finance.

Officers arrived and found paramedics administering medical assistance. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no foul play is expected.

