These are the worst spots for Thanksgiving traffic in the Baltimore area

Nothing says “Happy Thanksgiving” like complaining about holiday traffic.

And the tradition should continue this year, with 1.1 million Marylanders set to travel for the holiday weekend, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic — the most in more than a dozen years.

To help ease the pain, AAA recommends traveling on Thanksgiving Day, Friday or Saturday.

The agency and analytics firm INRIX also determined the 15 spots around the Baltimore area that are likely to see the worst congestion. Here are the roads to avoid, if you can:

1. 295 North at the Interstate 95 split

2. 295 North at the MD-100 split

3. I-95 North at the MD-100 exit (Exit 43)

4. I-695 traveling counterclockwise at Edmondson Ave. (Exit 14)

5. I-95 North at Boston Street (Exit 57)

6. I-695 traveling clockwise at MD-26 (Exit 18)

7. 295 South at the MD-193 split

8. I-695 traveling clockwise at MD-41/Perring Parkway (Exit 30)

9. I-695 traveling counterclockwise at Greenspring Avenue (Exit 22)

10. I-95 South at MD-175 (Exit 41)

11. MD-3 North at MD-175/Millersville Road/Annapolis Road

12. I-895 North at the Harbor Tunnel Throughway

13. 295 South at the MD-450 split

14. I-95 North at MD-22 (Exit 85)

15. I-695 traveling counterclockwise at MD-45/York Road (Exit 26)

Flying might not be much easier. For those heading to the airport, here’s a guide to how to file an official complaint.

Find more Thanksgiving survival tips here »