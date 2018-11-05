Voting on Election Day? Read up on the candidates, issues, and FAQs
News Maryland

Eleven injured when Montgomery County school bus, garbage truck collide

The Baltimore Sun

A Montgomery County school bus and a garbage truck collided around 7:50 a.m. Monday, injuring nine students and two drivers.

A bus full of students was heading toward Farquhar Middle School Monday morning when it collided with a garbage truck in the 2400 block of Norbeck Road, said Lucille Baur, a public information officer for Montgomery County police.

The driver of the garbage truck lost control of the vehicle while going around a curve, causing the vehicle to fishtail and collide with the front driver’s side of the school bus, investigators found.

Nine passengers of the bus, the driver of the bus and the driver of the garbage truck were taken from the bus to an area hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries, Baur said.

Norbeck Road was closed following the crash between Barn Ridge Drive and Layhill Road. The road has since reopened to traffic.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed

A previous version of this story included an incorrect number of people taken to the hospital, as provided by police. Nine students and two drivers were taken to the hospital. The Sun regrets the error.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
57°