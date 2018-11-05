Eleven injured when Montgomery County school bus, garbage truck collide

A Montgomery County school bus and a garbage truck collided around 7:50 a.m. Monday, injuring nine students and two drivers.

A bus full of students was heading toward Farquhar Middle School Monday morning when it collided with a garbage truck in the 2400 block of Norbeck Road, said Lucille Baur, a public information officer for Montgomery County police.

The driver of the garbage truck lost control of the vehicle while going around a curve, causing the vehicle to fishtail and collide with the front driver’s side of the school bus, investigators found.

Nine passengers of the bus, the driver of the bus and the driver of the garbage truck were taken from the bus to an area hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries, Baur said.

Norbeck Road was closed following the crash between Barn Ridge Drive and Layhill Road. The road has since reopened to traffic.

