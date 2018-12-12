Which documents you need to bring to the MVA to get a new Maryland driver's license or other ID, and why

Marylanders whose paperwork is not up to date with the Motor Vehicle Administration will be required to submit additional documents by Oct. 1, 2020, to use their driver’s licenses — even the new, state flag ones — for purposes such as boarding an airplane or entering a federal facility.

Not sure if you’re up to date?

The MVA has an online tool you can use to check.

What’s required?

One proof of age and identity, such as an original or certified copy of your U.S. birth certificate or a valid, unexpired U.S. passport. (If your current legal name is different from what is listed on these documents, you will also need to provide a government-issued marriage certificate, divorce decree or other court document(s) to explain the name change.) One proof of Social Security, such as an original Social Security card, W-2 form or SSA-1099 (displaying your name and entire Social Security number). Two proofs of Maryland residency, such as an insurance card, vehicle registration, credit card bill, utility bill, bank statement, or mail from a federal, state or local government agency. (They must display your name and Maryland residential address, and be from two separate organizations.)

Why the change?

The MVA has been requiring the above documents from anyone applying for a new license since Jan. 1, 2018, to comply with federal law. The federal REAL ID law, passed in 2005, set federal security standards for identification, such as driver's licenses.

