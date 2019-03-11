Turns out there is such a thing as too much ranch, Maryland town finds

Maryland clean-up crews have learned that it's not easy to find and dispose of thousands of bottles of ranch dressing.

The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown reports that NexTow Towing and Recovering has spent much of the past week plucking about 8,000 bottles of dressing from along the Little Conococheague Creek near Clear Spring after a tractor-trailer crashed into a culvert on March 2.

The truck was carrying about 20,000 bottles of ranch dressing.

NexTow handled the initial cleanup, then got involved again when a nearby property owner reported bottles had drifted downstream. Some workers wore waders as they used nets to scoop bottles and trash from the creek.

Officials say the truck also leaked diesel fuel, some of which got into the creek.

Information from: The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown, Md., http://www.herald-mail.com

