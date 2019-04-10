One killed, six injured in Prince George's County three-vehicle crash

One person was killed and six others — including two teenagers — were taken to the hospital with injuries from a three-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County Wednesday.

A car, tractor trailer and school bus crashed early Wednesday morning in Clinton at Branch Avenue and Surratts Road, according to Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George’s County fire and emergency services.

A total of nine people were evaluated by medics following the crash, including one person was pronounced dead on scene. Six individuals, including two teenagers traveling on board the bus, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Brady said. The two other people checked out by medics declined to go to the hospital, officials said.

