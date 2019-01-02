Three Maryland police cruisers stopped a suspected impaired driver. Then another motorist hit their cars.

A man was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle after striking three police cars Wednesday on Interstate 270 in Maryland, authorities said.

At about 6:15 a.m., four officers stopped a suspected impaired driver on northbound I-270 before Shady Grove Road, Maryland State Police said in a statement.

During the stop, an 80-year-old man driving north on I-270 struck the three state police cruisers, which had their emergency lights activated, the statement said. No troopers were injured, according to police.

The man, who was taken to a hospital as a precaution, was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, negligent driving and failure to obey a traffic control device, police said. Police said they do not believe drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.