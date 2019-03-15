Baltimore-area police increase patrol around mosques following New Zealand attack

Baltimore-area police are increasing officer patrol in areas surrounding mosques following a deadly attack at a mosque in New Zealand, Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Friday.

At least 49 people were killed in a shooting at two mosques in Christchurch Friday. one man was arrested and charged with murder, and two other armed suspects were taken into custody. The attacks are believed to be motivated by white nationalism, the Associated Press reported.

In Maryland, Baltimore police were not the only law enforcement to step up security for Muslim residents.

Baltimore County and Howard County police departments are also increasing patrols at and around mosques and other Muslim centers following the New Zealand attack. Both departments said no threats have been made locally, but patrols will increase in an abundance of caution.

