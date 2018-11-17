Montgomery County official pleads guilty to charges related to embezzlement

A former top Montgomery County economic development official in Maryland has pleaded guilty to stealing millions of dollars from the public.

News outlets reported that Peter Bang, 58, pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges of wire fraud and making false statements on a tax return, and to state charges of a theft scheme and misconduct in office.

Bang admitted to embezzling $6.7 million in funds meant to spur the local economy and instead used the money to feed his gambling addiction. Prosecutors said Bang visited casinos in Law Vegas, Delaware and West Virginia.

He is set to be sentenced in February. As part of Bang’s guilty plea in Montgomery County, he is obligated to repay the county more than $6.7 million, according to The Washington Post.