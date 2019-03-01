Maryland House of Delegates approves $15 minimum wage

The Maryland House of Delegates on Friday afternoon approved a bill that would gradually increase the state's minimum wage from $10.10 per hour to $15 per hour by 2025.

The 96-44 vote fell largely along party lines, with Democrats supporting the measure and mostly Republicans opposing it.

The vote came after about 90 minutes of debate, with supporters arguing that raising the minimum wage will help lift low-wage workers out of poverty and opponents saying it could drive companies out of business and cause a loss of jobs. Some lawmakers from rural counties that border other states said the effects would be even worse in their areas because jobs might be chased across the border where wages are lower.

Del. Mike McKay, a Western Maryland Republican, said he’s concerned about wages going up and causing families to make too much money to qualify for benefits such as food stamps and subsidized housing.

“I firmly believe this bill is not ready for prime time unless we address these issues,” he said.

Del. Dereck Davis, a Prince George’s County Democrat who chairs the committee that reviewed the bill, questioned the claims from business owners who have predicted a “calamitous effect.”

Davis said the state has increased its minimum wage over the last four years from $7.25 to the current $10.10, and there are more businesses operating in the state.

“If you’re going to leave, leave. If you’re going to close, close,” Davis said. “But you’re hurting your own cause … when it starts to appear you’re crying wolf.”

The debate now moves to the Senate, which has not yet taken action.

Supporters of the bill already have said they hope the Senate will pass a stronger version of the bill, while opponents are working to defeat the measure in the Senate.

This story will be updated.

