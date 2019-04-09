Maryland volunteer firefighter killed while serving tour of duty in Afghanistan

New York City's mayor and fire commissioner say a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan was honored in 2014 for making a heroic rescue while serving with the Fire Department of New York.

Christopher Slutman was a 15-year FDNY member who was among three American service members killed by a roadside bomb Monday.

He leaves behind his wife, Shannon, and three young daughters.

New York City officials say Slutman was the fourth FDNY member to die while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan since 2003.

Slutman also is being remembered in Maryland, where he had served with the Kentland Volunteer Fire Department.

“Through this trying time, we will remember Chris for the father, husband, brother, son, and friend that he was, the moral character he displayed daily, and the courage and conviction to serve his fellow Americans, both at home and abroad,” Fire chief Oleg Pelekhaty said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for his firehouse brothers, his fellow Marines, his friends – but most of all, his family.”

Slutman joined the volunteer fire company in 2000 rising through the ranks, achieving the the titles of wagon driver and captain.