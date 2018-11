A northbound Penn Line MARC Train was canceled Wednesday evening after the train struck a deer, the Maryland Transit Administration announced.

Passengers awaiting Train 533, which had been scheduled to depart Washington Union Station at 6:23 p.m., were asked instead to take Train 446, which was scheduled to leave at 6:50 p.m., the agency said.

In a tweet and a post on its website, the MTA attributed the cancellation to “damage caused by a deer strike.”

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6