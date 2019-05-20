A Montgomery County developer has a plan to ease traffic on I-270 in Maryland: Build a monorail

Montgomery County developer Robert Eisinger says he has found a fast, reliable and cost-effective way to ease traffic on Interstate 270: Get tens of thousands of motorists traveling from the outer suburbs to switch to a monorail between Frederick and the Shady Grove Metro station.

Eisinger said he knows the word monorail conjures images of amusement park rides more suitable for ferrying passengers around Disney World than carrying commuters through the suburbs of the nation’s capital.

But he said a consultant’s study, paid for by him and private contributors, found that a 27-mile monorail would be environmentally friendly and cost $3.4 billion — significantly less per mile than building a light-rail line or extending Metro’s Red Line. Most importantly, he said, a monorail would fit within the I-270 right of way, leaving homes and backyards untouched and sparing the state the potentially hefty expense of acquiring private property.

He envisions trains zooming above highway traffic, making the trip between Frederick and Shady Grove in 31 minutes via six stations and someday extending south to Bethesda and across the Potomac River into Northern Virginia. He does not have a plan for how to pay for the project, but said that it probably would entail a public-private partnership.

“Someone has to do it first,” Eisinger said recently from a conference room at the Rockville offices of his real estate company, Promark Partners. “We’re looking for a way to get it done.”

The proposal has begun to attract attention, especially among Montgomery leaders who want more mass transit options included in Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) plan to ease congestion by building express toll lanes on I-270 and the state’s portion of the Capital Beltway.

Del. Kumar P. Barve (D-Montgomery), chairman of the House Environment and Transportation Committee, said the potential for no right of way costs or impact is “very attractive.” He has ridden the monorail in Seattle and was so impressed with Eisinger’s pitch that he plans to hold a public hearing on it before next year’s legislative session.

“For some reason, transportation planners don’t seem to like monorail,” said Barve, who represents Rockville and Gaithersburg. “They roll their eyeballs like it’s some kind of goofy proposition. But from the cost and right of way point of view, I don’t understand why it’s not something we’re looking at.”

Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman (D), who supports Hogan’s toll-lane plan, said a monorail warrants more in-depth state analysis. He wants to know if it would attract enough riders for fare revenue to cover the long-term operating and maintenance costs, as Eisinger said his consultants found.

“That’s something you don’t see with transit projects,” Ashman said. “It would be a unicorn if that’s the case, and I hope it is . . . I think word of mouth is happening with this proposal. I think people are intrigued.”

Eisinger’s next audience is his most critical. He is scheduled to meet June 4 with Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn to ask that the state include a more detailed monorail analysis as part of its I-270 traffic-relief study.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) declined to make anyone available for an interview about the monorail proposal. Instead, the agency emailed a statement from Rahn saying, “MDOT always is open to using the latest technology and innovation to fight congestion. The key for a [public-private partnership] is that all options must be able to pay for themselves, including the cost of construction, operations and maintenance.”

MDOT recently rejected all transit options from the I-270 and Beltway toll-lanes study. Rahn said the state can’t afford the government subsidies that transit lines generally require long-term to cover operating and maintenance costs.

Protests since then recently prompted MDOT to form a “transit work group” for regional transit officials to discuss how buses could use the toll lanes to provide faster, more reliable service.

“Residents and officials made clear they wanted us to consider more transit options,” Maryland State Highway Administrator Greg Slater said in a statement issued Friday. “We heard you and are committed to having transit providers at the table as part of the dialogue.”

The statement did not mention monorail.

The $87,000 study that Eisinger funded, done by Massachusetts-based Cambridge Systematics, found that a monorail would average about 30,000 trips daily if it opened in 2025. By 2045, the study found, it would average about 45,000 trips daily.

If rides were priced similarly to Metro, the line would bring in $50 million in annual fare revenue — more than enough to cover the projected annual operating and maintenance costs of $28.7 million, Eisinger said.

Steve Silverman, a former Montgomery council member and county economic development director who now lobbies for Promark and other companies, said monorail supporters “are not wading into” the debate about whether adding toll lanes is a good idea.

“This is not in competition with what the governor is proposing,” said Silverman, who also serves on the board of the High Road Foundation, which advocates for the monorail proposal. “This is a completely separate issue. The focus is on getting people out of their cars north of the Montgomery County border.”

Government officials are used to residents and business leaders proposing ways to solve the Washington region’s notorious traffic gridlock, among the worst in the United States. A county-supported plan for a “Corridor Cities Transitway” busway to connect the Shady Grove Metro station with biotech job centers in the I-270 corridor died in 2016. The Hogan administration delayed the project’s design funding, saying the state needed to save money after gas tax revenue came in short of projections.

Several people briefed on Eisinger’s proposal said they were reminded of a memorable episode of “The Simpsons” TV show in which a huckster in a straw bowler gets residents at a town meeting to join him in singing about the joys of a fantastical monorail.

But initial chuckles aside, Eisinger’s clout as a longtime developer — and his self-funded consultant studies — have won him sit-downs with lawmakers, mayors and business leaders. He said his company owns property across the Washington region but nothing that would benefit financially from a monorail station. As a Potomac resident and Montgomery native, he said, he simply believes monorail has been “overlooked” and “discounted” as a way to help the region out of its traffic mess.