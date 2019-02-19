Driver crashes into Starbucks in Maryland after spilling hot beverage

It seemed clear that the spill of a hot beverage caused a car to crash Monday into a shop in Montgomery County that is known for selling hot beverages.

It was also clear, according to the county fire and rescue service, that nobody was injured when the vehicle struck a window of a Starbucks in Derwood.

The Starbucks was on Gramercy Boulevard, just north of the Shady Grove Metro station, and the incident occurred about 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

But it remained unclear Monday night what the beverage was, where it was purchased or by whom.

According to Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service the beverage spilled into the driver’s lap, causing the vehicle to veer over a curb. He said the car struck an outdoor table, and then the window.

Some patrons were evacuated from the store, Piringer said. The driver and a couple of customers from inside the store were looked at by rescue personnel, he said. No serious injuries were reported, and no one was taken to the hospital.

The gender of the driver could not be immediately learned.

