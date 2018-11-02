When does the time change?

Sleep-deprived folks everywhere — rejoice. This weekend you will gain an extra hour of sleep when we set our clocks back for the end of Daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 4, meaning we lose an hour in the day, and sun begins setting earlier in the evenings.

Your smart phones and computers likely updated themselves, but those kitchen appliances and car clocks most likely will need to be turned back an hour.

Daylight saving time has been practiced in the U.S. since 1918 when Congress passed Standard Time Act in order to conserve fuel during World War I. It lasted less than a year, but many states continued to follow daylight saving time changes since.