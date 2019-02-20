Maryland State Police trooper struck while assisting a driver on I-695, police say

A Maryland State Police trooper was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he was struck while trying to assist a disabled vehicle on Interstate 695, police said.

The trooper was driving to work Wednesday around 1:40 p.m. when he spotted a vehicle stranded along I-695 inner loop near exit 33, said state police spokesman Ron Snyder.

The trooper pulled over to assist the driver when a third vehicle lost control and struck his car, Snyder said.

The trooper was taken by ambulance to an area hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but impairment is not believed to be a factor, Snyder said.

“This highlights why we tell people to stay safe [in winter conditions],” he said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

