Man apologizes for yelling 'Heil Hitler, heil Trump' at 'Fiddler on the Roof' performance in Baltimore

The man who shouted “Heil Hitler, heil Trump” at a Baltimore performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” apologized Friday for his outburst, saying he chose the wrong words when he was attempting to compare President Donald Trump to the Nazi fuhrer.

Anthony M. Derlunas II, 58, said the play, which tells the story of a Jewish family facing persecution in tsarist Russia, reminded him of Trump’s immigration policies. His comparison “came out wrong” and was “beyond a mistake” he said during an interview at his home in Joppa.

“Instantly it was like, ‘Oh my God, what did you do?’” said Derlunas, who said he had been drinking heavily before the show. “The thing that I can’t stand is Trump spreading hatred, and what did I do? I spread hatred.”

Derlunas’ statements came during the intermission of the show at the Hippodrome Theatre on Wednesday. He was escorted from the theater’s balcony by security, and police issued him a stop ticket — less serious than a citation.

Audience members said they feared Derlunas’ outburst was the start of a more violent episode.

“People started running,” audience member Richard Scherr said. “I’ll be honest, I was waiting to hear a gunshot. I thought, ‘Here we go.’”

Scherr said it was hard to focus on the play after the outburst.

“My heart was just racing,” he said. “I didn’t even really pay attention to the second act.”

Derlunas’ actions earned swift condemnation from the public — particularly the Jewish community.

Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, said the outburst was especially disturbing in the wake of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11.

“We’re all very sensitive and concerned in the wake of the recent shootings,” Libit said. “Shouting that seems to be the equivalent of shouting ‘fire’ in a theater, or shouting ‘bomb.’”

How I could have been so stupid and insensitive I don't know. — Anthony M. Derlunas II, who yelled "Heil Hitler, heil Trump" at a "Fiddler on the Roof" performance

Derlunas said he understands the reaction.

“I shouldn’t have taken my political frustrations out at a public show,” he said. “How I could have been so stupid and insensitive I don’t know.”

“I was so insensitive. But I am not a racist, I am not anti-Semitic,” he said. “I feel so sorry for the fear and the people’s night that I ruined. I just wasn’t thinking at the time.”

Derlunas said he had consumed several glasses of wine at his hotel prior to attending the show, which contributed to his outburst.

“Any time you drink you lose all sense of reasoning,” he said, adding he rarely consumes alcohol. “That didn’t help my thinking one bit.”

Derlunas said he apologized to the Hippodrome, and is working to reach local rabbis to apologize to the Jewish community.

“My heart goes out to them for what they’ve been through,” he said. “I’m all for love and inclusion. I’m not a person that has any hate in my body.”

He he had previously attended other Hippodrome shows, he said. The theater banned him from returning to the venue for life after Wednesday.

“I would ban me too if I was in their position,” he said.

“Fiddler on the Roof” runs through Sunday in Baltimore. The shows will go on as scheduled, according to the Bond Theatrical Group, and police will have an extra presence during their remaining performances.

