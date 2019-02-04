City spending board to vote on $275,000 salary for mayor's pick for Baltimore's next police commissioner

Baltimore’s next police commissioner could earn a $275,000 annual salary.

The Board of Estimates, which is controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh, is expected to vote Wednesday on the proposed salary for Michael Harrison, the recently retired New Orleans Police superintendent and Pugh’s pick for Baltimore’s next police commissioner.

Harrison is expected to start next Monday as acting police commissioner. The City Council is expected to vote on the appointment next month.

Pugh previously said she expected to pay $260,000 a year — 25 percent more than what recent commissioners have made. Darryl De Sousa, the most recent permanent Baltimore police commissioner, had an annual salary of $210,000. His predecessor, Kevin Davis, earned $212,000 a year.

The proposed salary would make Harrison one of the best-paid city employees. Pugh earns $178,000 a year, while Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby earns $238,000 and City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises makes $298,000.



Also included on the Board of Estimates’ agenda is a measure to increase the salary cap for police commissioner to accommodate Harrison’s salary.



Harrison earned $179,000 a year in New Orleans, where he worked for 27 years. He is also expected to collect $160,000 a year from his pension, officials in Louisiana said.



jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5