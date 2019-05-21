Audit of child support enforcement in Maryland shows collections are up slightly but $1.3 billion is still owed

An audit of child support enforcement efforts in Maryland released Tuesday shows collections are up slightly, but non-custodial parents still owe a collective $1.3 billion in back payments.

More than $565 million was collected in the fiscal year that ended in September 2017, according to the findings that analyzed oversight procedures. The collections are up 1% from 2014, but the balance on unpaid orders saw “virtually no change.”

Editorial: Child support forcing poor families further into poverty »

A division of the state Department of Human Services, the child support administration establishes paternity, helps create orders and collects and distributes payments.

Roughly 170,000 non-custodial parents owe child support in Maryland, most of whom are men. A private vendor is in charge of collections in Baltimore, which has 27% of the state’s cases.

When the non-custodial parents don’t pay, the administration has multiple enforcement tools, including suspending driver’s licenses, withholding wages, intercepting tax refunds and seizing money in bank accounts.

Letitia Logan Passarella, a researcher who studies child support enforcement for the Ruth Young Center for Families and Children at the University of Maryland’s School of Social Work, said the $1.3 billion in debt is cumulative over the last 30 years. The money is hard to collect because much is old and some is owed by non-custodial parents who have orders set for amounts out of line with their earnings, Passarella said.

Maryland is not unique for the amount of back-owed child support on the books. Across the country, past-due child support totals some $115 billion. The debt does not go away when a child turns 18, although Maryland and other states have programs to forgive money owed to the government for aid given for the care of a non-custodial parent’s child.

The state Department of Legislative Services audited the administration’s financial controls between May 2014 and July 2017.

Auditors said supervisors were not reviewing and approving all cases when non-custodial parents caught up on back payments and sought to have their driver’s licenses reinstated. The agency works with the Motor Vehicle Administration to suspend people’s licenses when their child support payments are more than 60 days late.

The auditors sampled 15 cases in which a driver’s license was reinstated and found that in nine instances there was no documented supervisory review or approval.

The child support administration agreed with the findings and outlined steps to improve its oversight. On the matter of driver’s license reinstatements, the agency will begin training employees in June to make sure they follow policies.

The child support administration also did not check to make sure a state university fulfilled all of its obligations in a contract to provide a local area computer network, according to the auditors. The report did not name the university, but said payments under an interagency agreement totaled $5.7 million from 2013 to 2018.

Additional findings showed some employees were unnecessarily given access to the child support enforcement system. The audit also said the agency needed to make sure a vendor was properly safeguarding the identity and personal information in a “new hire” registry that is used to find wages for people who owe child support.

CAPTION Former Baltimore Police Commissioner nominee Joel Fitzgerald has been fired from his Fort Worth Police Chief position. Former Baltimore Police Commissioner nominee Joel Fitzgerald has been fired from his Fort Worth Police Chief position. CAPTION The N.S. Savannah was the world's first nuclear-powered merchant ship. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) The N.S. Savannah was the world's first nuclear-powered merchant ship. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger