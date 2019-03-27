Cherry trees aren't just in D.C. Help us find Baltimore's best blossoms.

For years residents of the 1600 block of Appleton Street in West Baltimore have been saying you don’t have to go to Washington, D.C. to see cherry blossoms. They’ve been admiring the beauty of the pale-pink blossoms from their front steps every spring since the 1970s when the city planted the trees.
As thousands head to the nation's capital for the National Cherry Blossom Festival, we wanted to know your favorite places for blossom watching closer to home. Tell us, where have you seen them in the Baltimore area?
Fill out my online form.