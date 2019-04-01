What you need to know about the 2020 census

No joke: It may be called Census Day, but April 1 isn’t actually the day the Census Bureau will start mailing out its 2020 census forms. That would be March 12.

Nor is it the day your census form is “due” (sorry, Jon Stewart). The final reminder postcard is set to go out in late April 2020, with in-person follow-up interviews to be conducted through July.

So what is April 1, 2020? Here’s the answer, along with a few other other things you might want to know about our once-in-a-decade population count in 2020.

Why is April 1 Census Day?

April 1 provides the official reference day for the decennial census, meaning that households are asked to answer the questions as of April 1. For example, on the 2010 Census form, the first question asked, “How many people were living or staying in this house, apartment, or mobile home on April 1, 2010?”

Why use April Fools’ Day as the reference day and not, say, New Year’s Day? The decision was made in 1930, prompted by difficulties 1920 census-takers faced during the winter months.

This year, many households won’t be getting in-person visits or paper forms at all. Instead, they’ll receive a letter with instructions on how to fill out the questionnaire online — the first time they’ll be able to respond this way.

What are the questions I will have to answer — and will citizenship be one of them?

In March 2018, the Census Bureau released a list of the questions it plans to include in the 2020 census form. These include questions about age, sex, Hispanic origin and race and, included in a decennial census for the first time since 1950, the question “Is this person a citizen of the United States?”

Following multiple lawsuits challenging the addition of the citizenship question, including in Maryland, the Supreme Court is reviewing the case and expected to rule by the end of June, when the census forms are set to be printed.

Mary Altaffer / AP Elizabeth OuYang, coordinator of New York Counts 2020, speaks during a Nov. 2018,news conference outside the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse. Several lawsuits across the country have been filed challenging the citizenship question on the 2020 census. Elizabeth OuYang, coordinator of New York Counts 2020, speaks during a Nov. 2018,news conference outside the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse. Several lawsuits across the country have been filed challenging the citizenship question on the 2020 census. (Mary Altaffer / AP)

Why does the Census Bureau think I should respond to these questions, and what does it think about the citizenship question?

In a nutshell, money and power. Information from the census determines how more than $675 billion dollars of federal funding are doled out, as well as how much political representation states and other localities get, from electoral college votes to congressional district seats.

For Maryland, “every person not counted equates to $1,821 in lost federal funding every year ($18,210 over ten years), until the next decennial census occurs in 2030,” according to a study by George Washington University.

In an interview with NPR prior to a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham said the bureau “must be totally objective” on the issue.

What happens if I don’t fill out my Census form?

If you don’t fill out the Census form either online or by mail, and you don’t respond to the reminders, a Census enumerator will conduct an in-person “non-response follow-up” visit.

On "Saturday Night Live," a census taker (Tina Fey) faces a woman (Betty White) with confusing answers to her most basic questions. On "Saturday Night Live," a census taker (Tina Fey) faces a woman (Betty White) with confusing answers to her most basic questions. SEE MORE VIDEOS

According to the Census Bureau’s map of hard-to-reach areas, some census tracts in the Maryland are predicted to have over a third of their households not responding to census mailers.

How much do census enumerators make?

Census enumerators make $13.50 to $30 an hour, depending on where they live, plus reimbursement for mileage. To apply to be a census enumerator, or to check pay rates in your area, go to https://2020census.gov/en/jobs. In Baltimore, enumerators are paid $18.50 an hour; in Baltimore County, the hourly rate is $22.

Why does the Census happen every ten years?

Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution mandates that a census occurs every 10 years. Many other countries also carry out a decennial population census, and it is the same periodicity recommended by the International Monetary Fund’s General Data Dissemination System.

Where can I find data and stories about the U.S. population in the meantime?

Maybe 2020 will be “the biggest and best Census ever,” as Census director Steven Dillingham proclaimed in the Census Day press conference. But detailed tables from the 2020 Census won’t be released until Spring 2021.

That doesn’t mean you’re stuck with numbers from 2010. You can find more recent statistics from the the Census Bureau’s other data releases, including: