Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were shut down Sunday afternoon after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. just south of the exit for North East Road, or Maryland Route 272, Maryland Transportation Authority officials said.

Fire and EMS crews and police responded to the scene, and a Medevac team was en route, MDTA said.

This story will be updated.

