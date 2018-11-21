Two dead in Bethesda house fire the day before Thanksgiving

Two people died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Bethesda, authorities said.

The fire broke out about 1 a.m. in a house in the 4900 block of Western Avenue. The street forms the boundary between the District and Montgomery County.

The house was “fully involved” in flames by the time firefighters arrived, said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department. He said two people were removed from the house, but neither survived.

They were the only occupants of the house, Piringer said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The site is on a residential street, about halfway between River Road and Massachusetts Avenue.

The house had a prominent sloping roof that faced Western. A dormer, or attic, projected from the shingled roof above the first floor.

The deaths are the first residential fire fatalities this year in Montgomery County. The victims weren’t identified Wednesday morning.