Relief for drivers on Baltimore-Washington Parkway: Speed limit rises as potholes are repaired

The speed limit along parts of the Baltimore Washington Parkway in Maryland returned to 55 mph after it had been dropped to deal with a large number of potholes.

In early March, officials with the National Park Service — which manages the parkway — cut the speed limit to 40 mph between Maryland 197 and Maryland 32 to make sure drivers slowed down because of the proliferation of potholes.

Drivers had compared traveling along the BW Parkway to “driving on Swiss cheese.”

Crews have been working to fix the potholes over the past few weeks. The potholes have hit the region hard because of record rain levels that have caused road conditions to deteriorate.

More stories from The Washington Post's Dana Hedgpeth »