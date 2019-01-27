In a small Eastern Shore town, questions remain after the death of Anton Black

GREENSBORO — In some cities, the death of a black man in police custody has sparked an instant explosion. In Greensboro, there’s been a slow burn of unease among neighbors.

Tensions have simmered in this tiny Eastern Shore town since 19-year-old Anton Black died Sept. 15. Some residents are deeply troubled by the way officers treated him, and angry that yet another unarmed African-American teen in this country died after an encounter with law enforcement. Others say the incident, while tragic, stemmed from police trying to quell a potentially dangerous situation.

Still others aren’t sure what to think. “I don’t know if it was racism, and I don’t know if it was an officer doing his job,” said 32-year-old Trevor Nichols, a business owner. “I wasn’t there.”

Less than a mile from the debate on Main Street, a mother lives with the memory of watching her son’s body go limp after police tackled him to the ground and bound him in shackles.

Anton’s family and supporters in the community have spent most of the past four months pushing for answers. Police hadn’t released body camera footage from the day Anton died. The medical examiner hadn’t determined a cause of death.

Last week, as political pressure increased and more eyes turned to Greensboro, information trickled out. The public got to see 38 minutes of body camera footage, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner issued its report: Anton Black’s death, it stated, was an accident.

The new information has only added to the family’s questions about why Anton died, and whether anyone will be held accountable.

“These are not answers. These are lies,” his sister LaToya Holley, 37, said of the autopsy’s findings. “As upset as the report has made my family, what’s even more upsetting is the fact that Anton isn’t here with us anymore and there’s no reason for that.”

Other residents have questions, too. How did something so ugly happen here?

“We’ve seen it in New York, in Florida and here we are in Greensboro,” said Richard Potter, a leader in the recently formed Coalition for Justice for Anton Black. “No community is immune from this happening.”

Is he breathing?

It started with a 911 call, a woman reporting a kidnapping in action. She said she saw an older man trying to abduct a kid around 12 years old.

The older man was Jennell Black’s son Anton. The younger boy, she would say later in disbelief, was a family member.

The body camera footage shows a foot chase through town before the confrontation outside the Black family’s home in a trailer park. After a Greensboro police officer stops Anton and the boy, the teenager takes off running. The officer follows him to the trailer park. Two other men — off-duty police officers from other forces — and at least one civilian on a motorcycle join the pursuit.

The Greensboro officer calls into his radio that the suspect is schizophrenic — a characterization Anton’s family says is untrue.

Holley imagines her brother being so scared in this moment, with multiple men running after him. She thinks about basic human instinct: Fight or flight.

In the video, Anton gets inside a parked car outside his family’s mobile home. The officer shatters the window, deploying a Taser. Anton jumps out the other side, and is overpowered by one of the off-duty police. The officers, and the civilian wearing a motorcycle helmet, team up to get Anton on the ground, handcuffing him as he lays on a ramp leading up to his front door. One man appears to be lying on top of him.

Jennell Black, hearing the commotion, comes outside. “Anton!” she yells. The officers tell her they’re treating this as a mental health emergency, not a crime.

Anton becomes limp and unresponsive. “Is he breathing?” his mother asks. One of the men speculates the teen’s been smoking laced marijuana. The toxicology report would find no evidence of drugs in Anton’s system.

A police officer, and then a medic who arrives, perform CPR for several minutes before an officer removes the shackles from Anton’s ankles.

The Greensboro officer calls his police chief to tell him what happened. “It turned into a real show,” he says.

Anton Black was transported to Easton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to the autopsy, he suffered a “sudden cardiac death.” The report says it is likely that the stress of his struggle with law enforcement contributed. The medical examiner also cited an underlying heart condition and bipolar disorder as factors in his death.

The autopsy also notes more than 40 blunt force trauma wounds, including to the teen’s head, face and neck.

Greensboro Police Chief Mike Petyo said in an interview that his officer, and the two off-duty officers from other agencies, handled themselves professionally and showed “genuine concern” for Anton’s well-being. Petyo said he would’ve handled the incident the same way.

A police consultant brought in to review the body camera footage “did not see anything excessive by any of the officers on there.”

Anton’s family’s disagrees. “There was no good reason for these officers to inflict this degree of force on Anton Black, or even to arrest him,” they said in a statement released by attorneys.

A town, consumed

A day after the police video came out, Gary Wyatt walked into Greensboro Florist on Main Street bellowing: “Did you know the guy on the bike was no law enforcement? He had no business being there.”

Wyatt, who owns the trailer park where Jennell Black lives, says he’s concerned about the way Anton was arrested.

Some residents say the initial secrecy surrounding the death and the subsequent revelations have consumed the town. The incident is on the front page of every local newspaper delivered to residents’ doors. It’s divided neighbors and led to heated debates on social media.

The coalition fighting on behalf of Anton even called for residents to boycott a local business after its owners posted a Facebook status in support of police.

Asked by a reporter about the case, many people waved off the question and said they’re not getting into all that.

“It’s chaotic,” said Dawn Nepert, who owns the flower shop. “This teeny tiny town is just over the top now.”

About 1,800 people live in Greensboro, founded in 1732. Along Main Street, there’s a locally owned pharmacy, a coin-operated laundromat and an appliance store celebrating its 50th anniversary. A gun shop just opened up on the corner.

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun As three of Anton Black's nieces speak abouth him, his mother, Jannell Black, listens. Anton, 19, died while in custody of the Greensboro Police in September. The family is still waiting for answers about his death.

It’s a majority white town; about 15 percent of residents are black, according to census figures.

All three members of the Greensboro Police Department are white. A fourth member will soon join the department. He’s white, too.