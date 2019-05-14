Maryland speed cameras generated $64 million in revenue last year. How much did drivers in your area pay?

Drivers going more than 12 mph over the speed limit in school zones and work zones in Maryland paid nearly $64 million in speed camera fines during the last fiscal year, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

About 1.6 million tickets were issued in the 45 jurisdictions that operated speed camera programs across the state in fiscal year 2018. That’s a slight increase from last year, although “the number of speed camera tickets and the sum of speed camera revenue remained essentially on par or unchanged from the two previous budget years,” the auto club said in a report Tuesday.

Drivers in the four largest ones, Montgomery County, Baltimore City, Prince George’s and Baltimore counties, accounted for nearly 60% of the revenue — more than $38 million.

“Speed violators must pay a $40 fine for each infraction caught on a speed camera, and in many cases that fine is sufficient enough to modify bad driving habits or at the very least to compel some motorists to slow down within range of a speed camera,” said Ragina Cooper Averella, a AAA Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman.

How much did drivers in your area pay?

Montgomery County — $16 million

City of Baltimore — $9.6 million

Prince George’s County — $6.9 million

Baltimore County — $5.7 million

College Park — $2.7 million

Gaithersburg — $2.2 million

Rockville — $1.8 million

Laurel — $1.4 million

Charles County — $1.4 million

Salisbury — $1.3 million

Takoma Park — $1.2 million

Howard County — $1.2 million

