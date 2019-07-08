Officer, child among 5 injured in Maryland police crash

Five people, including a police officer and three children were injured in a car crash in Maryland.

News outlets report the Prince George's County police officer was responding to a call of shots fired Sunday evening when his car and another vehicle crashed in an intersection.

Cpl. Kyndle Johnson told news outlets the officer had a green traffic signal and his lights and siren were activated at the time of the crash.

Fire department officials said the officer was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and one adult and three children from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for evaluation. The adult suffered serious injuries in the crash.