Map: July Fourth fireworks displays around the Baltimore area

Looking for a place to watch fireworks this Independence Day? Click the points on the map or browse the list below to see details about fireworks in the area.
Sources: Office of the State Fire Marshal, Baltimore County, Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, Visit Harford, Carroll County Farm Museum
Friday, June 28
BALTIMORE CITY
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
after 7:05 p.m. Orioles game
333 W. Camden St., Baltimore
Saturday, June 29
ANNE ARUNDEL
Navy-Marine Corps Stadium
9:30 p.m. (after 6:30 p.m. Bayhawks game)
Rain date: June 30
550 Taylor Ave., Annapolis
GORC Park
9:15 p.m.
Rain date: June 30
940 Strawberry Lake Way, Odenton
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Jacksonville Elementary School
9:15 p.m.
3400 Hilldendale Heights Road, Phoenix
HARFORD
Francis Silver Park
9:15 p.m.
off Shuresville Road, Darlington
Wednesday, July 3
ANNE ARUNDEL
Sawmill Creek Park
9 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
7405 Charley Eckman Lane, Glen Burnie
Sherwood Forest Club
9:20 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
134 Sherwood Forest Road, Annapolis
Herrington Harbor South
9:30 p.m.
7149 Lake Shore Drive, North Beach
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Oregon Ridge Park
8 p.m.
13401 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville
The Suburban Club
9 p.m.
7600 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville
Woodholme Country Club
9 p.m.
Rain date: July 6
300 Woodholme Ave., Pikesville
CARROLL
Mt. Airy Carnival Grounds
9:30 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
1008 Twin Arch Road, Mt. Airy
HARFORD
Ironbirds Stadium
9 p.m.
873 Long Drive, Aberdeen
Thursday, July 4
ANNE ARUNDEL
Annapolis Barge
9:15 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
236 Main St., Annapolis
BALTIMORE CITY
Inner Harbor
9:30 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
Inner Harbor, Baltimore
Middle Branch Park
10 p.m.
3301 Waterview Ave., Baltimore
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Catonsville High School
9:15 p.m.
Rain date: July 6
421 Bloomsbury Ave., Catonsville
Fullerton Park
9:15 p.m.
Rain date: July 6
4303 Fullerton Ave., Nottingham
Green Spring Valley Hunt Club
9:15 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
30 Greenspring Valley Road, Owings Mills
North Point Government Center
9:15 p.m.
1733 Merritt Blvd., Dundalk
Loch Raven Technical Academy
9:30 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
8101 Lasalle Road, Towson
CARROLL
Carroll County Farm Museum
9:30 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
500 S. Center St., Westminster
Manchester Volunteer Fire Department
10 p.m.
Rain date: July 6
3297 York St., Manchester
HARFORD
Rockfield Park
9:30 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
501 E Churchville Road, Bel Air
HOWARD
Columbia Lakefront
9:30 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
10275 Wincopin Circle, Columbia
Saturday, July 6
ANNE ARUNDEL
Weavers Field
9:30 p.m.
7151 Lake Shore Drive, North Beach
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Wilson Point
9:15 p.m.
Rain date: July 7
Shore Road, Middle River
HARFORD
Concord Point
9:15 p.m.
Rain date: July 7
352 Commerce Street, Havre de Grace