Attention shoppers: Some malls in Baltimore area have curfews. Here are the rules

Some malls in the greater Baltimore area have curfews for teens and youth, but the rules can vary by night and day:

Mondawmin Mall

Shoppers who are under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older on public city schools days before 6 p.m.

Towson Town Center

Shoppers who are under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays after 5 p.m.

The Avenue at White Marsh

Shoppers who are under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older after 9 p.m. each day.

--Compiled by Lillian Reed