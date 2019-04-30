Whole Foods to anchor Towson Row

Grocery store Whole Foods will anchor Towson Row, a $350 million development in Towson’s core, developer Greenberg Gibbons announced Tuesday morning.

The 45,000-square-foot organic grocery store on the corner of York Road and Towsontown Boulevard will feature two levels of parking, a mezzanine and outdoor dining area overlooking the development’s plaza, according to a press release.

County councilman David Marks, who represents Towson, called the addition of Whole Foods an “exciting milestone in the revitalization of Towson.”

“We know from experience that Whole Foods attracts premier retailers and restaurants, and a strong anchor is essential to creating a welcoming and active urban project that invites the community to come together,” said Brian Gibbons, chairman and CEO of Greenberg Gibbons, in the press release.

Construction on Towson Row, which will make up 1.2 million square feet of retail, housing and hotel space, broke ground last June after a years-long delay.

Originally launched by developer Caves Valley Partners in 2013, Greenberg Gibbons was brought in and the County Council approved a $42.9 million assistance package to get the project off the ground.

Construction on Whole Foods is expected to begin this winter and take about 18 months to complete, according to the press release.

It will be the Towson area’s first Whole Foods, with the nearest open location in Mt. Washington in Baltimore.

