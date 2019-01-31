Early bird tickets for Cosmic: On sale until 1/31! You don’t want to miss the hottest party of the year!
West Towson Elementary to close early Thursday due to water main break

Libby Solomon
Contact ReporterTowson Times

West Towson Elementary School will close at 1 p.m. Thursday due to a water main break in the area, according to Baltimore County Public Schools.

All after-school and evening activities are also cancelled, the school system said on Twitter.

The water main break comes in the midst of a cold snap in which temperatures dropped to single digits. Temperatures dropped to 6 degrees with sub-zero windchill Thursday morning at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after an Arctic front moved through the area.

Middleborough Elementary School in Essex was closed today due to a water main break. All other county schools opened with a two-hour delay.

A school system spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon

