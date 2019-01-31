West Towson Elementary to close early Thursday due to water main break

West Towson Elementary School will close at 1 p.m. Thursday due to a water main break in the area, according to Baltimore County Public Schools.
All after-school and evening activities are also cancelled, the school system said on Twitter.
The water main break comes in the midst of a cold snap in which temperatures dropped to single digits. Temperatures dropped to 6 degrees with sub-zero windchill Thursday morning at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after an Arctic front moved through the area.
Middleborough Elementary School in Essex was closed today due to a water main break. All other county schools opened with a two-hour delay.
A school system spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.
Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.