Warren Road bridge over Loch Raven to be closed until September

The Warren Road Bridge over Loch Raven Reservoir, which closed April 10 for emergency repairs, is expected to reopen by the end of September.

The closure was prompted by the reappearance of metal deterioration that had been repaired on the century-old bridge three years ago, said a Baltimore City Department of Transportation update distributed by Baltimore County Councilman Wade Kach.

The city, which owns the bridge, is responsible for its repair.

Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kathy Dominick said the repairs to the bridge are intended to “maximize its life span.” The city says the bridge is “nearing the end of its useful life” and is expected to be replaced in 2025.

Thirty-six stringers, supporting beams that run parallel to traffic, will be replaced during the repair process, the department said. Some floor beams, which run perpendicular to traffic, are also slated for repairs.

As work goes on, the city’s engineers will inspect the structure and recommend additional repairs if they are needed, the department said. Dominick said those recommendations could push back the opening date.

Drivers are being detoured to Paper Mill Road or Dulaney Valley Road, Dominick said.

In addition to that repair work, the city is designing a replacement bride, the department said.

“The new structure will be in a somewhat different location, or alignment, which will allow traffic to use the old bridge while the new is under construction,” the department said in a release.

Dominick said a public meeting about the new bridge is expected to be scheduled for late 2019.

