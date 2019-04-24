Towson University unity rally: 'We have the right to protest against the hatred and bigotry'

Towson University’s counterprotest last week against demonstrators from Pennsylvania spewing “hateful rhetoric” showed what students’ “values were about,” said Mahnoor Ahmed, a staff adviser for the Muslim Student Association.

Students “showed up for themselves and for each other,” Ahmed said at Wednesday’s “unity rally” hosted by campus Muslim organizations and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Even groups that were not targeted by the demonstrators came to counterprotest in solidarity, said Ahmed, associate director for student diversity and development at Towson.

Zainab Chaudry, who also spoke Wednesday at Freedom Square, said CAIR has seen a spike in hate crimes targeting Muslims and other groups across the country. She is director of Maryland outreach for CAIR.

“It’s very clear that religious freedom and diversity is under attack in America,” Chaudry said.

“The people who came to our campus last week bearing hateful signs want to move our country backwards,” she said. “Yes, they have the first amendment protected free speech right to demonstrate against groups like ours and people who look like us, but we also have the right to protest against the hatred and bigotry that is causing so many of our community members to live in fear.”

Kyle Hobstetter, a university spokesman, said university President Kim Schatzel attended Wednesday’s rally but was not speaking at the event because she wants to keep the focus on the students who organized it.

The rally was organized in response to The Key of David Christian Center, a self-described nondenominational church that arrived on campus last week bearing signs declaring “Jesus or hellfire!” and promising hellfire to Muslims, gay people, “drunks,” “witches,” and the Pope, among other groups.

The protest, which began on campus and was moved to a public road, was met by hundreds of student counterprotesters who waved gay pride flags and chanted “love is love.”

In addition to the unity rally, university spokesman Sean Welsh said other events celebrating diversity are taking place this week, including Pride Week and a diversity speaker series.

Pride Week, hosted by the Student Government Association, will include a Lavender Celebration to celebrate LGBT students’ accomplishments, a pride carnival and a queer prom for students.

Romesa Mustafa, president of the Muslim Student Association, said Wednesday at the rally that outside influences aren’t the only forces at work.

“What happened on Thursday may have been an external affair, but we have our internal issues and we cannot deny them,” Mustafa said.

Lisa Bodziner, director of Towson Hillel, began Wednesday by speaking about the story of Moses and tying it to her philosophy of “radical inclusivity.”

She concluded with a Jewish prayer for peace: “May justice roll down like the water, and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

