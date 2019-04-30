Towson University student bitten by raccoon, campus police say

A Towson University student was bitten on the leg by a raccoon on campus Tuesday morning, university officials said.

The encounter happened in the lower level of the Towsontown Garage in the area of the stairway near the elevator, according to a campus-wide alert from Towson University Police.

“TU Work Control is working with a pest control contractor to locate the animal,” the alert said, noting the student was treated at a local hospital.

If the raccoon is found it will be tested for rabies, university spokesman Sean Welsh said.

University police are asking anyone who encounters a raccoon on campus to give it space and contact police at 410-704-4444. Anyone attacked by an animal should immediately seek medical treatment. According to the Maryland Department of Health, animal bites from raccoons could risk exposure to rabies. People who are bitten should seek immediate medical treatment and report the bite to animal control, the local health department or police.

