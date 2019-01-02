Towson University launches new logo, branding

Remaking yourself in the new year? So is Towson University. At the turn of the year, the nearly 23,000-student school launched a new logo along with a fresh branding strategy.

As of this week, the swooping black and gold logo with the school’s full name no longer adorns the university’s website. The brand mark is now condensed to two letters, “TU,” joined like a single strip of folded paper.

“We needed something contemporary but also bold and brave,” said Marina Cooper, the university’s marketing and communications vice president. “One thing we thought was missing was pride. For years people have referred to us as ‘TU’ — this idea of being TU moves us into that contemporary image.”

The new logo was designed in 2018 by the university’s branding agency, Mission Media, in partnership with an in-house design team, according to a press release.

The redesign is the school’s first in more than two decades, according to the release. It is inspired by the black and gold sections of the Maryland state flag, Cooper said.

““This contemporary identity nods to our history, but also clearly states what Towson University is today,” university President Kim Schatzel said in the press release.

The logo, Cooper said, is just one piece of a new marketing campaign that will launch in 2019 focused on “pillars” the school wants to highlight.

Those facets were identified in a research process launched in 2016 in which the school asked students, parents and alumni what they thought makes Towson University distinct.

“What we heard is that everyone knew there was this great reality of what TU is but hadn’t been yet conveyed,” Cooper said. “We needed to build more pride in the institution.”

They landed on three pillars: mentorship from faculty, the tendency for faculty and students to create opportunities, and the “momentum” of the school as a whole.

Cooper said those things will be highlighted in upcoming branding and marketing campaigns. “I think it’s important for any organization or any university to be able to say what it distinctly offers,” she said.

CAPTION A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Baltimore County government is offering details of its $78 million financial assistance package for Tradepoint Atlantic designed to help build roads, water lines and sewer pipes at the site of a former steel mill in Sparrows Point. The Baltimore County government is offering details of its $78 million financial assistance package for Tradepoint Atlantic designed to help build roads, water lines and sewer pipes at the site of a former steel mill in Sparrows Point. CAPTION The Baltimore County government is planning to hire a private law firm to defend the county against a lawsuit that alleges it mishandled reports of rapes and sexual assaults involving UMBC students. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore County government is planning to hire a private law firm to defend the county against a lawsuit that alleges it mishandled reports of rapes and sexual assaults involving UMBC students. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video)

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon