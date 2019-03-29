Towson University, Greenberg Gibbons announce joint development of Towson Armory

Towson University and developer Greenberg Gibbons announced a joint development Friday that will serve as the university’s “front door.”

The project in the former Maryland National Guard Armory in Towson will function as “publicly focused” space for regional leaders to collaborate with university staff and students, according to a news release.

Support staff for TU Incubator, the university’s business incubator, and the Office of Partnerships and Outreach will use some of the space, the release said. Other specific programs to be housed “will be determined over the course of the next year as the building is prepped for our use,” spokesman Sean Welsh said.

The interior remodeling project will take about a year, the news release said, with the university expected to start using the space in 2020. Welsh said he does not have information about the cost of the project.

The more than 21,000-square-foot building, which dates back to 1933, adjoins Greenberg Gibbons’ $350 million mixed-use development Towson Row.

The university says the project is part of President Kim Schatzel’s Together Towson initiative, which seeks to strengthen connections between the university and the surrounding Towson community.

Greenberg Gibbons also plans to put a coffee shop or cafe in the space, the news release said.

This article will be updated.

