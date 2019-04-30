A guide to this year's Towsontown Spring Festival

This weekend will mark the 52nd year of the annual Towsontown Spring Festival. Run by the Towson Chamber of Commerce, the event kicks off Baltimore County’s summer festival season, said chamber director Nancy Hafford.

With three stages, a beer garden and eight total blocks of carnival rides and vendors spanning the town’s core, the event is Towson’s biggest of the year, Hafford said.

Hafford said the event draws an average of 200,000 visitors to Towson each year — more counting Towson Gardens Day, which always takes place the Thursday before the festival.

Planning to join the crowd? Here’s what you need to know.

When and where is the festival?

The Towsontown Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

The festival spans eight blocks in downtown Towson centered around the corner of Washington and Pennsylvania avenues, near Courthouse Garden. Music will play on two stages: one in Courthouse Garden and one in Patriot Plaza.

A full festival map can be found at https://www.towsontownfestival.com.

How much will it cost?

Entrance to the festival is free, with carnival rides priced at $1 to $5. Food and drink will be for sale at vendors around the festival.

Where to park?

Parking at all the garages in Towson is $5 during the festival. Visitors can park in any of the private and government lots around the downtown area.

What entertainment is lined up?

This year will feature local acts and multiple tribute bands — Almost Journey covers Journey, for instance, and 2U covers U2. The band schedule is below.

Saturday, May 4

Courthouse Garden stage

12:30 p.m. The Jury

3 p.m. That’s What She Said

5:30 p.m. Starcrush

Patriot Plaza stage

12 p.m. As If

3 p.m. Almost Journey

5:30 p.m. 2U

Sunday, May 5

Courthouse Garden stage

1 p.m. Appaloosa

3:30 p.m. Mzz B & Company

Patriot Plaza stage

1 p.m. Leather and Lace

3 p.m. The Reagan Years

Local schools and other local groups also will perform throughout the weekend at the Information Stage at Washington and Pennsylvania avenues. Highlights include:

Towson University Community Dance, 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Stoneleigh Steel Drum Band, 12:20 p.m. Saturday

Ridgely Middle School, 1:45 p.m. Sunday

What else is there to do?

For younger visitors, two “Family Fun Zones” will have kid-friendly carnival rides like a Ferris wheel and tilt-a-wheel.

For those of drinking age, beer gardens will serve beer, wine and cocktails for sale. And more than 200 vendors will offer plenty of opportunity for wandering.

What about Gardens Day?

The Towsontown Festival may get the spotlight, but festivities really kick off the Thursday, May 2, with Towson Gardens Day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Washington and Pennsylvania avenues.

This year, the Towson High School Jazz Band and musician Josh Christina will perform at the event.

As the name suggests, flowers and plants will be for sale. Food and craft vendors also will be there, including many that will be at the festival over the weekend.

