The Habit Burger Grill, Tropical Smoothie Cafe to join incoming retailers at Towson Station

Two new retailers have joined the incoming tenants at Towson Station, which is under development at the corner of York Road and Bosley Avenue in Towson.

The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in char-grilled hamburgers, will join two other fast-casual restaurants in the shopping center: MOD Pizza and Mission BBQ. Tropical Smoothie Cafe will also open a location in Towson Station, according to leasing agent H&R Retail.

The shopping center development on the site of the former Towson fire station was approved by an administrative law judge in February after a contentious approval process.

Towson Station will be anchored by a Chase bank and will also feature a Men’s Wearhouse, European Wax Center and Nail Trix.

CAPTION Police say they've connected three men to at least 54 armed robberies in Baltimore City, at least 18 armed robberies in Baltimore County and at least four armed robberies in Anne Arundel County. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media) Police say they've connected three men to at least 54 armed robberies in Baltimore City, at least 18 armed robberies in Baltimore County and at least four armed robberies in Anne Arundel County. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media) CAPTION Police say they've connected three men to at least 54 armed robberies in Baltimore City, at least 18 armed robberies in Baltimore County and at least four armed robberies in Anne Arundel County. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media) Police say they've connected three men to at least 54 armed robberies in Baltimore City, at least 18 armed robberies in Baltimore County and at least four armed robberies in Anne Arundel County. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media) CAPTION Towson University students complained to school police officers about a woman approaching them in two campus buildings last week and asking if they were interested in dating her son. Towson University students complained to school police officers about a woman approaching them in two campus buildings last week and asking if they were interested in dating her son. CAPTION The Baltimore County teachers union rallies about budget issues before the school board meeting. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore County teachers union rallies about budget issues before the school board meeting. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Turner Station, which dates to the late 1800s, became a thriving, middle-class black community in the mid-20th Century. The neighborhood has struggled with decline in recent years, but some former and current residents are working for a revival. Turner Station, which dates to the late 1800s, became a thriving, middle-class black community in the mid-20th Century. The neighborhood has struggled with decline in recent years, but some former and current residents are working for a revival. CAPTION Baltimore County Interim Schools Superintendent Verletta White announced that she was slashing her proposed operating budget. Baltimore County Interim Schools Superintendent Verletta White announced that she was slashing her proposed operating budget.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon