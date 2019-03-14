The Habit Burger Grill, Tropical Smoothie Cafe to join incoming retailers at Towson Station

Two new retailers have joined the incoming tenants at Towson Station, which is under development at the corner of York Road and Bosley Avenue in Towson.
The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in char-grilled hamburgers, will join two other fast-casual restaurants in the shopping center: MOD Pizza and Mission BBQ. Tropical Smoothie Cafe will also open a location in Towson Station, according to leasing agent H&R Retail.
The shopping center development on the site of the former Towson fire station was approved by an administrative law judge in February after a contentious approval process.
Towson Station will be anchored by a Chase bank and will also feature a Men’s Wearhouse, European Wax Center and Nail Trix.