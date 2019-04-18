Protesters clash at Towson University over LGBT rights

A small group of protesters at Towson University with signs promising “hellfire” to gay people, Muslims and other groups were met by hundreds of counterprotesting students Thursday afternoon.

As the group waved signs and called students homophobic slurs through a megaphone, students waving rainbow flags surrounded them, screaming and chanting “love is love.” A band played and they danced and cheered at a TV news helicopter above.

Towson University Police formed a barrier around the protesters on Cross Campus Drive. University spokesman Sean Welsh said because the protesters were on public property police could not remove them.

About eight policemen stood in a circle with barely four feet between protesters and furious counterprotesters.

Police escorted the protesters away from the scene at about 3:30 p.m. and told a reporter not to come near them. One of the protesters, wearing a sweatshirt that said “fear God and give glory to him,” said he did not want to answer questions. “I’m just giving life to Jesus,” he said.

The protesters would not tell a reporter who they were. Their signs were inscribed with the website for the Key of David Christian Center.

“It was very upsetting,” said Maia Fulton, 22, a junior, saying the protesters were “spewing hate.”

Fulton saw the signs when she left class and said as a self-described activist, she felt it was her duty to stay and confront the protesters.

“This is our campus, this is our home when we’re not at home,” Fulton said. “We’re not going to let people intrude and disrupt us. We have to protect it and we have to protect each other.”

Theodore Thomas, 20, a sophomore, said he allegedly watched as a friend was punched by one of the protesters breaking his glasses.

Welsh said the university’s police department was notified earlier in the day that an external group of protesters had plans to “exercise free speech” on campus.

Welsh said the police department relocated and isolated the group to the public right of way, communicated to Baltimore County Police Department and monitored the situation to ensure the safety of students and community members.

“TU remains committed to upholding our values toward a diverse and inclusive campus.” Welsh said. “Although many members of our community have found the messages and beliefs of these individuals to be offensive and disturbing, the strength of our community and our resolve to support each other remains resolute.

“We ask all members of our campus community to be safe and continue to support each other.”

This story will be updated.