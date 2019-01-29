Loch Raven High School student assaulted teacher, Baltimore County police say

A student assaulted a teacher at Loch Raven High School on Tuesday morning, Baltimore County Police wrote on social media.

“Student started a physical altercation with a teacher by striking him in the face with his fist,” the department said on Twitter, adding that a call was dispatched at 8:38 a.m.

Both the student and the teacher suffered minor injuries, according to the department’s tweet, and an investigation is ongoing.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman, posted on Twitter that despite rumors on social media, no weapons were used in the incident and no stabbing occurred.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, who represents Towson, posted on his Facebook page a letter sent from Principal Janine Holmes to students informing them of the incident.

“Our school resource officer was immediately notified and requested additional police assistance,” Holmes wrote. “As a result, several emergency vehicles arrived at school to assist with handling the situation. At no time were students in danger and there was no disruption to the instructional day.”

“Please be assured, the type of behavior exhibited by the student today will not be tolerated,” the letter continued. “In addition to legal consequences, the school has taken appropriate disciplinary action as outlined in the Student Handbook.”

“This behavior should never be tolerated and I expect swift and severe consequences,” Marks wrote on Facebook.

Baltimore County police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article has been updated.

