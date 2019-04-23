Taste of the Town turns 'gnarly' with 80's-themed party at Cockeysville library

Are you feeling nostalgic for radical tunes and righteous eats? Then the Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library’s “A Totally 80’s Taste of the Town” event might be for you.

The event, scheduled for Saturday April 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., will include food and drink samples from local restaurants, 1980s-themed live music, ’80’s video games and a silent auction, according to a press release.

It will be held at the Cockeysville Branch library for the first time. Library spokeswoman Erica Palmisano said organizers wanted to try something different this year.

Julie Saxenmeyer, the foundation’s director of development, said the ’80s theme was inspired by the neon signs at the Cockeysville branch.

Nine of the 18 restaurants offering food and drink samples are new this year, Saxenmeyer said, including Iron Rooster, Baltimore Coffee and Tea and Mexican on the Run.

The event also will feature music by cover band The New Romance, a silent auction and classic Atari video games like Frogger and Space Invaders, Saxenmeyer said.

Other participating restaurants include B.C. Brewery, Cake by Jason Hisley, Food by Fire, McFaul’s IronHorse Tavern and Prigel Family Creamery.

Tickets are $75 and funds go to the foundation’s programs, including early childhood literacy, the Summer Reading Challenge and B.C. Reads.

