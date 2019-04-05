Student Support Network to hold annual spring drive April 5 and 6

The Baltimore County Student Support Network will host its annual spring drive April 5 and 6 to collect donated items for county students experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Donations will be accepted at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall, at 1108 Providence Road in Towson, on April 5 from noon to 5 p.m. and April 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Student Support Network founder Laurie Taylor Mitchell.

Between 15 and 20 schools will participate in the drive, including Dumbarton Middle School, Loch Raven Technical Academy, Loch Raven High School and Padonia International Elementary School, Taylor Mitchell said.

Items requested include nonperishable food, school supplies, new toiletries, household supplies, linens and some clothing. A full list of requested items can be found at https://www.studentsupportnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/Spring-Drive-Flyer-2019.pdf. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

