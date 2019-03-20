'We're all still standing': Verletta White defiant in Baltimore County State of the Schools speech

In the annual Baltimore County State of the Schools speech Wednesday, interim Superintendent Verletta White made clear she knows her administration has its critics.

“I know that many of us are concerned about and maybe even hurt by some of the recent events in the news,” White said. “And I also know there are those who want to portray our school system as one that is broken. We are not broken.”

White’s speech at the event hosted by the Education Foundation of Baltimore County came amid an intense debate for the school system as the Board of Education embarks on a superintendent search, with the school system community split over whether White should get the permanent position.

White did not address her candidacy for the job directly. But through the speech, she insisted that because of the school system’s focus on literacy and school climate, “we are most certainly on the right track.”

White pointed to programs that not only help students graduate, but give them skills and experience that set them apart.

“We need to graduate students not only with a diploma but also with a resume,” White said. She pointed to Woodlawn High School’s early college program, the first in the county, as well as a similar program in the works at Dundalk High. White also said the county will offer five new magnet programs in the fall.

In her speech, White also pointed to challenges in school climate and safety and equity, saying new students are starting kindergarten with fewer of the skills they need for success. She implored the school system not to become “complacent,” saying solving such problems will take investment.

Her speech came after Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. shot down White’s proposed $1.6 billion dollar budget for fiscal year 2020, saying it was “not fiscally sustainable” given the county’s budget constraints.

During her speech, White asked Olszewski and members of the County Council to stand and thanked them for their “continued support for investing in our schools.”

“We invest in kids,” White said, repeating for emphasis, “it’s our primary goal, to invest in our children.”

White singled out the school system’s corporate partners in her speech, thanking engineering firms Whiting-Turner and KCI for providing internships for students.

“I don’t have my head buried in the sand, so I know; I know what critics are trying to do in terms of making ‘partnership’ a bad word,” White said. “The truth is, we’ve always had partners … Today, I’m grateful for partnerships we have with corporations willing and able to invest with the brightest students in our nation.”

The interim superintendent took over the role from Dallas Dance, who resigned amid a criminal investigation into a failure to report consulting work while working as superintendent. Dance pleaded guilty to four counts of perjury.

White, who worked under Dance, has also come under criticism for failing to report consulting work, an ethical lapse she maintains was a mistake. That mistake cast a shadow over her efforts to secure the permanent superintendent position. When the Board of Education voted to give her the job last year, State Superintendent Karen Salmon blocked the appointment.

A superintendent search is currently underway, with public forums scheduled for this week.

Two of White’s critics on the school board, when asked for comment on her speech, did not directly mention White in their response. Instead, board member Julie Henn sent a statement attributed to chairwoman Kathleen Causey, saying: “The Board shares in today’s excitement because of the opportunity to showcase the talents of our students with members of our community.”

The board chairwoman said she hoped the student performances and demonstrations at the State of the Schools event “inspired those in attendance and those who watched from home to learn more about our schools and to remain involved with our progress — none of which would be possible without the hard work of our staff and students and the support of our community.”

In her speech, White said the school system “may be a little wounded, but we’re strong.” At the end, she asked members of the school community to stand, saying she knows the school system is strong because of that community’s “support.”

“And guess what?” White said. “We’re all still standing."

